'Suryakumar Yadav As An Option For Shreyas Iyer': Ex-India Selector Suggests Ahead Of ODI World Cup

Even after Surya's failed performance, skipper Rohit Sharma still believes in the potential of the star batter.

Updated: March 21, 2023 1:52 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India is currently playing three-match ODI series against Australia. Men in blue won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With regular captain Rohit Sharma missing the game, Hardik Pandya led the side.

While in the second match India had to face humiliation, as Aussie won the match by 10 wickets.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has had a terrible time against Australia in the ongoing ODI series. The batter was plumb in front of the wickets twice by Mitchell Starc in the first ball of his innings, which resulted in two golden ducks in two matches.

Even after Surya's failed performance, skipper Rohit Sharma still believes in the potential of the star batter. Sharing his views about Surya's performances in the 50-over format, former Indian selector Saba Karim explained the reason behind Rohit backing 33-year-old, Mumbai player even after his recent failures.

Speaking to India News Sports ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, the former Indian cricketer and ex-selector backed Iyer to reclaim the No.4 batting spot in India's lineup at the ICC World Cup. "The team management sees Suryakumar Yadav as an option for Shreyas Iyer. I am sure that Iyer will return and be India's No. 4 at the World Cup because he has done really well in that position. Suryakumar is a mystery at the moment. He is at the top in T20Is, how can he not score runs in ODIs? This is why I feel Rohit Sharma wants to give him a few more chances," Karim said.

