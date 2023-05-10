Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Achieve Big Milestone For MI

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Achieve Big Milestone For MI

During the knock against Royal Challnegers Bangalore Surya scored his second best score in IPL history.

Updated: May 10, 2023 1:26 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is back in his red-hot form in IPL 2023. During a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9, Surya scored 83 runs from 35 balls. During his time on the crease he smashed seven fours and six sixes.

During the knock, Surya scored his second best score in IPL history. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's Tally and became the fourth leading run getter of MI in the in the IPL 2023.

Surya passed Sachin's previous record of 2334 runs scored for Mumbai Indians in 78 games with his 83-run inning. The right-handed batter has scored 2412 runs for MI so far in 80 games, he has surpassed Sachin in exactly 78 appearances.

In this list of leading run getters for MI in the history, Surya sits at the fourth position, right behind Rohit Sharma who is at NO. 1 position with 4900 runs, followed by him Kieron Pollard (3412 runs) and Ambati Rayudu (2416). Surya is just five runs short to reach fourth spot. It can be accomplished in the team's next match against the Gujarat Titans.

Surya's history with Mumbai Indians

The top-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings, Surya, made his IPL debut with MI in 2012 but was released by the team after just one game. Then, in 2014, he joined KKR and played for them for four seasons. In the IPL 2018 mini-auction, Surya returned to Mumbai, and ever then, the five-time champions have included him in their runs.

 

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Achieve Big Milestone For MI
Glenn Phillips Dances On Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Video Goes Viral - WATCH
Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH
EXPLAINED: What All 10 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs
IPL 2023: How Can RCB Reach Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

VID VS CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 13, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 13

VID VS CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

ICCV vs GCA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 12, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 12

ICCV vs GCA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, ...

Commentator Makes Sexist Remark During Women's T20 Match, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Commentator Makes Sexist Remark During Women's T20 Match, Vi...

PAU vs AGORC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 24, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 24

PAU vs AGORC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head,...

VID vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 11, Fancode ECS Austria T10 Match 11

VID vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, ...

Advertisement