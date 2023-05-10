Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Achieve Big Milestone For MI

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is back in his red-hot form in IPL 2023. During a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9, Surya scored 83 runs from 35 balls. During his time on the crease he smashed seven fours and six sixes.

During the knock, Surya scored his second best score in IPL history. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's Tally and became the fourth leading run getter of MI in the in the IPL 2023.

Surya passed Sachin's previous record of 2334 runs scored for Mumbai Indians in 78 games with his 83-run inning. The right-handed batter has scored 2412 runs for MI so far in 80 games, he has surpassed Sachin in exactly 78 appearances.