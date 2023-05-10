Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Achieve Big Milestone For MI
During the knock against Royal Challnegers Bangalore Surya scored his second best score in IPL history.
New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is back in his red-hot form in IPL 2023. During a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9, Surya scored 83 runs from 35 balls. During his time on the crease he smashed seven fours and six sixes.
During the knock, Surya scored his second best score in IPL history. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's Tally and became the fourth leading run getter of MI in the in the IPL 2023.
Surya passed Sachin's previous record of 2334 runs scored for Mumbai Indians in 78 games with his 83-run inning. The right-handed batter has scored 2412 runs for MI so far in 80 games, he has surpassed Sachin in exactly 78 appearances.
In this list of leading run getters for MI in the history, Surya sits at the fourth position, right behind Rohit Sharma who is at NO. 1 position with 4900 runs, followed by him Kieron Pollard (3412 runs) and Ambati Rayudu (2416). Surya is just five runs short to reach fourth spot. It can be accomplished in the team's next match against the Gujarat Titans.
Surya's history with Mumbai Indians
The top-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings, Surya, made his IPL debut with MI in 2012 but was released by the team after just one game. Then, in 2014, he joined KKR and played for them for four seasons. In the IPL 2018 mini-auction, Surya returned to Mumbai, and ever then, the five-time champions have included him in their runs.
