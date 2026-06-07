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Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on losing Team India T20I captaincy, says…

Star player and former Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on losing captaincy. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 07, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Published On Jun 07, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 07, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav reacts after losing T20I captaincy

Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after losing T20I captaincy

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as the new skipper of the men’s T20I side, saying he was “very, very, very happy” for his long-time Mumbai teammate and describing the development as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav shares first reaction after Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy appointment

Hours after being replaced as captain by Shreyas, Suryakumar came face-to-face with the newly-appointed India skipper during a T20 Mumbai League fixture on Saturday. Suryakumar led Triumph Knights MNE, while Shreyas was part of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons setup as an Impact Substitute.

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The two Mumbai stalwarts shared a warm hug before the start of the match, reflecting the bond they have built over years of playing together for Mumbai and India.

Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar put aside any personal disappointment and congratulated Shreyas on taking charge of the national T20 side.

As you said, so many things are happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he’s getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going to lead T20s for India. I think it’s a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that,” Suryakumar said.

The comments marked Suryakumar’s first public reaction to Shreyas’ appointment after the BCCI announced sweeping changes to India’s T20I setup earlier in the day.

Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after BCCI call

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had acknowledged that removing Suryakumar from the captaincy was a difficult decision, especially after he guided India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year. However, the selectors opted for a fresh leadership direction with an eye on the next World Cup cycle, citing Shreyas’ strong leadership credentials and consistent performances across formats.

Earlier in the day, Suryakumar had also taken to social media to wish the Indian team success, posting a picture of the squad on his Instagram story with the message: “Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead.

The 35-year-old also congratulated teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on receiving his maiden India call-up, writing: “You have earned it and how. Super excited to follow your journey.

While his tenure as India’s T20I captain has come to an end, Suryakumar’s public messages throughout the day reflected support for his successor and encouragement for the next generation of Indian cricketers.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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