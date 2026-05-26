Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on wrist injury during Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026, says…

The five-time champions and one of the most successful franchises of all time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians had a cold start and a disappointing ending in the tournament. Mumbai Indians are known for their last moment comebacks and dominating performance in the season.

Mumbai Indians brutally ruined their fans’ expectations in this year’s IPL edition. As ahead of the tournament, the fans were willing to see their 6th title in the history of the tournament. However, in the dreams of winning their next title, they choked on reality as they finished at the nineth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with 8 points.

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MI key players suffers poor form worries in IPL 2026

The major reason behind their sudden downfall this season, would be the poor form of their key players in the tournament. As players like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya failed to showcase their impressive performance for which they are known for.

As we have started the topic of poor form, let’s discuss the batter who played a vital role for Mumbai Indians with his impressive batting performance over the years. Yes, you guessed it right, Suryakumar Yadav just disappointed his fans and Mumbai Indians supporters this season as he only managed to score 270 runs in 13 matches. The great ton from his bat which MI fans were looking for came against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 60 runs off 42 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Despite playing such an impressive knock, Mumbai Indians failed to chase the target and they lost the match by 30 runs to Rajasthan Royals. With this victory, Rajasthan Royals got a big benefit as they managed to secure their spot in the knockout stage and became the fourth side to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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Suryakumar Yadav reflects on wrist injury rumors

However, after the match, there was some speculation going on about Suryakumar Yadav’s wrist injury, when the Mumbai Indians star broke silence and said, “First of all, I’d like to clear the air a little bit. The people talking about a wrist injury are either pure physios or people who don’t understand cricket. Because if I really had a wrist injury or such a problem, then the shots I’ve been playing in practice and in matches, especially my flick shots, which are completely wrist-based and depend on hand-eye coordination, I wouldn’t have been able to play those shots.“

“But I don’t want to say much about that because it’s not in my control. These are all uncontrollable factors, and I don’t pay too much attention to them,” he added.

Surya opens up on poor form throughout the season

He also opened up on his poor form and lack of performance, which he faced for almost a full season: “As you said, I’ve worked hard throughout the season. I worked hard at the start of the year as well. In the New Zealand series, I won the Player of the Series award. Then I had a good World Cup, at least according to me. Then came the IPL. I didn’t score runs in the IPL, but I never stopped working hard.“

“I try to focus on what is in my hands. At the end of the day, performance is never guaranteed. What is in your control is hard work. So I keep working hard and try to put my best foot forward. If success comes, that’s great. If it doesn’t, that’s okay too. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work hard again. God is watching. Sooner or later, the rewards will come,” Surya concluded.

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