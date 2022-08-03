Suryakumar Yadav Close To Toppling Babar Azam As No 1 T20I Batter

<p class="p1"><strong>New Delhi:</strong> India batter Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have made remarkable gains in the <span class="s1">MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings</span>, surging up to grab the second spot for batters and bowlers, respectively, in the latest weekly update.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">Yadav has moved up three spots to within two rating points of top-ranked Babar Azam after a dazzling 44-ball knock of 76 that won him the Player of the Match award and sees him lead the batting aggregate with 111 runs from three matches in the series against the West Indies which his side leads 2-1.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">Shamsi, who was top-ranked for most of the period from April to October last year, has advanced one slot to take second position but remains 64 rating points adrift of top-ranked Josh Hazlewood, who is on 792 rating points. The left-arm wrist-spinner's eight wickets, which included a match-winning five for 24 in the final match, helped win the series against England 2-1 and gain 19 rating points.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks, who notched half-centuries in all three matches against England, has moved up 16 slots to 15<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span> position while West Indies batter Brandon King (up 29 places to 27<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>), England's Jonny Bairstow (up 13 places to 31<span class="s2"><sup>st</sup></span>) and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (joint-37<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) have also made notable gains among batters.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">Liton Das, Heinrich Klaasen and Rishabh Pant have also moved up that list while West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (up three places to sixth), England's Chris Jordan (up one place to 16<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>), New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner (up three places to 17<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) and Ish Sodhi (up two places to 19<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) are among the others to move up among T20I bowlers.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">Sri Lanka players have made notable gains in the <span class="s1">MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings</span> after winning the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan in Galle which ended 1-1.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis has progressed 19 rungs to reach 31<span class="s2"><sup>st</sup></span> position with nine wickets in the match while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has advanced 11 slots to reach 33<span class="s2"><sup>rd</sup></span> position after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Dinesh Chandimal is up two places to 16<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span> among batters with 101 runs in two innings while Player of the Match Dhananjaya de Silva has moved from 49<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span> to 41<span class="s2"><sup>st</sup></span> after scoring a century in the second innings.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan (up three places to 17<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) and Imam-ul-Haq (up 15 places to 49<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) have moved up the list for batters, and Naseem Shah (up seven places to 60<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) and Mohammad Nawaz (up 21 places to 68<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) among bowlers.</p> <p></p><p class="p1">In the <span class="s1">MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings</span>, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has moved up one slot to 12<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span> position after getting a half-century in the last match of their ODI series in the West Indies. India bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (16<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>) and Shardul Thakur (72<span class="s2"><sup>nd</sup></span>) have also gained in the latest update while West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is up two places to 30<span class="s2"><sup>th</sup></span>.</p> <p></p><strong>Source: ICC Media Release</strong>