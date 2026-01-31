Suryakumar Yadav CREATES history, becomes fastest batter to achieve THIS rare feat in T20I

Suryakumar Yadav scored a blazing 63 off just 30 balls in India’s 5th T20I against New Zealand, smashing four fours and six sixes to power the team’s innings.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav scripted history during the fifth T20I against New Zealand by producing a scintillating half-century in Thiruvananthapuram. With this knock, the Indian captain achieved a major milestone in T20 International cricket, becoming the fastest batter to reach 3,000 runs in the format in terms of balls faced.

Suryakumar’s explosive half-century in series finale

Suryakumar played a blazing innings of 63 runs off just 30 balls in the fifth T20I. His knock included four boundaries and six towering sixes, underlining his trademark attacking style. During the course of this innings, he crossed the 3,000-run mark in T20 Internationals, reaching the milestone after scoring 33 runs in the match.

Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs (By Balls Faced)

Suryakumar achieved the landmark in just 1,822 balls, making him the fastest batter in the history of T20 Internationals to reach 3,000 runs based on balls faced. He surpassed the previous record held by Mohammad Waseem, who had reached the mark in 1,947 balls.

In the process, Suryakumar also went past some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs (Balls Faced):

1,822 â€“ Suryakumar Yadav*

1,947 â€“ Mohammad Waseem

2,068 â€“ Jos Buttler

2,077 â€“ Aaron Finch

2,113 â€“ David Warner

2,149 â€“ Rohit Sharma

2,169 â€“ Virat Kohli

Leaves Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli behind

Before Suryakumarâ€™s achievement, Rohit Sharma had reached 3,000 T20I runs in 2,149 balls, while Virat Kohli took 2,169 deliveries to get there. Suryakumarâ€™s remarkable strike rate allowed him to comfortably surpass both Indian greats in this elite list.

Third Indian to reach 3,000 T20I runs

Suryakumar Yadav also became the third Indian batter to score 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma currently leads the list with 4,231 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 4,188 runs. Suryakumar now joins this elite Indian club, further strengthening his legacy in the shortest format.

