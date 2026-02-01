Suryakumar Yadav FINALLY addresses India’s T20 World Cup opener dilemma between Kishan and Samson

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that the final decision on India’s opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that clarity over India’s opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2026 will come on February 7, as the team management continues to weigh its options following a dominant 4-1 series win over New Zealand.

Speaking after the series finale, SKY acknowledged that competition for places remains intense, especially with Tilak Varma nearing full fitness.

Tilak Varma’s return could complicate selection

In a post-match chat with the broadcaster, Suryakumar admitted that Tilak’s recovery has added another layer to the selection puzzle.

“Tilak Varma’s status remains uncertain. I’ve got to know that he’s batting well and looking sharp. His return would create a selection dilemma, as all 15 squad members are playing XI contenders. The final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for the opener role will be revealed on February 7th,” SKY told JioHotstar.

With Ishan Kishan’s recent century and Sanju Samson’s experience, the decision is expected to be one of the most closely watched ahead of the World Cup opener.

India’s T20 World Cup blueprint Explained

Suryakumar also outlined India’s tactical thinking for the mega event, hinting at a flexible batting-bowling balance.

“In high-risk T20s with explosive top-order batting, we need an extra specialist batter at No. 7 or 8. Our core bowlers-Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, can deliver full 16 overs, providing a massive edge,” he explained.

The captain added that Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and even Abhishek Sharma could chip in with the ball when needed.

“Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube (2-2 overs each), and occasionally Abhishek Sharma offer flexibility, making a seven-batter plus all-rounder setup with an eighth batter ideal for the World Cup squad.”

‘Positive Pressure’ of defending the title at Home

Looking ahead to the challenge of defending the World Cup crown on home soil, SKY embraced the pressure that comes with it.

“Home games always bring pressure, but without it, there’s no thrill in the sport. Chasing a historic back-to-back World Cup win on home soil, no team has done it before, feels like a rewarding responsibility and positive pressure,” he said.

Fearless batting philosophy behind India’s success

Reflecting on India’s dominant series win, the skipper praised the fearless mindset of his batters.

“Each player brings their unique identity-Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson all bat true to their style. I’ve encouraged them to stick with it: hit a six on the first ball if it suits, making on-field decisions based on pitch conditions. Their fearless approach has simplified my captaincy.”

SKY on his own batting reset

Suryakumar also opened up about his personal batting transformation, revealing a subtle but effective change in approach.

“After the South Africa series break, I returned home, stored my kit bag, and took a complete 9-10 day rest… In 2021-23, I attacked from the first 5-10 balls at a strike-rate of 200-250; now, I settle in over the first 5-7 balls, doubling my strike-rate thereafter,” he told Amul Cricket Live.

The adjustment, SKY said, has helped him regain rhythm and consistency since the Nagpur T20I.