Dubai: At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli named his playing XI on Sunday for the match against New Zealand. Kohli confirmed middle-order star Suryakumar Yadav will not be playing the match because of a back spasm that he picked up during the break. The Indian captain admitted that it was a forced change.

“One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm,” he said after losing the toss in Dubai.

Ishan Kishan comes in place of SKY and Kohli confirmed that the left-hander would open with Rohit Sharma. The other change is Shardul Thakur in the XI in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian captain said that they would need a solid start and would look to get 20-25 extra runs. He also spoke of correcting the mistakes they made in the last game against Pakistan.

“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don’t have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days,” Kohli added.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult