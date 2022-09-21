New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have made huge gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after fine efforts in the opening T20I of their three-match series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday.

Yadav has moved up one slot to third position after scoring 46 off 25 balls while Pandya’s knock of 71 in 30 balls has lifted him 22 places to 65th position. Pandya has also overtaken Australia’s Glenn Maxwell to take fifth position among all-rounders. Axar Patel has moved up the list for bowlers, his haul of three for 17 taking him from 57th to 33rd position.

For Australia, Player of the Match Cameron Green has entered the top 100 after smashing a 30-ball 61 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who grabbed two wickets in the match, retains No. 1 position in the bowlers’ list.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters’ list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against Australia at home. Rizwan has gained 15 rating points to reach a career-best 825 rating points, 33 more than second placed Aiden Markram of South Africa.

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf (up four places to 31st), spinners Mohammad Nawaz (up three places to 31st) and Usman Qadir (up 16 places to 102nd) are the other Pakistan players to move up the list.

For England, left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran has advanced 19 places to 52nd position while batters. Alex Hales (126th) and Harry Brook (147th) have also gained after contributing to their win.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan fans were deeply upset with Babar Azam dropping to fourth in T20I rankings and reacted on social media.

