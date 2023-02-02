Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar Stunned With His Acrobatic Catches

India had a brilliant outing in the third and final T20I against New Zealand as they thrashed the Kiwis by 168 runs to clinch the T20I series 2-1. Having put up a daunting total of 234/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of a magnificent 126 by Shubman Gill, Indian bowling led by Hardik Pandya bowled out the visitors for a mere 66 runs. Hardik, who took four wickets and also made 30 off 17 with the bat, was adjudged the player of the series while Gill was named the player of the match.

Not only with bat and ball, but India also outplayed New Zealand in every department of the game. They were stellar in the field and caught every opportunity that came their way. Suryakumar Yadav was brilliant at slips and took two stunning catches that left Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar stunned. Suryakumar Yadav took catches of Finn Allen and Glenn Philipps and won the praise of the former cricketers.

After Glenn Phillips' catch in the third over, Manjrekar exclaimed, "Now is that action-replay? Fairytale stuff this. Good ball to begin with and another sensational catch!"

"Top-class catching. The length and the line around the off-stump. This is a pitch where there is a little extra carry for the proper bowlers and that is what Hardik Pandya is doing. He is hitting the ball into the pitch and getting that extra bounce and again the timing of the jump. Unbelievable again. It looks like an action-replay of that first catch, which got rid of Finn Allen. This a big wicket", Gavaskar added.