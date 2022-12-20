New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career and is giving stellar performances in each match. His arsenal of shots is the most exciting thing currently in the cricketing world. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 and smashed a thunderous century in his first match out of T20 World Cup.

Surya has been praised by countless fellow cricketers and the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. The arsenal of shots in his possession is just phenomenal and is what separates him from the rest.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Surya recalled Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reactions to his knocks. He said “Rohit (Sharma) is the only one who has seen me for a very long time. But this season, he saw so many knocks that a time came when he didn’t tell me anything. In a few games, he said “mujhe ab kuchh bolna nahi abhi tere baare mein (Now I don’t have anything to say about you)”. Once I was batting with Virat (Kohli) bhai, and he came and told me “tu video game khel raha hai kya? Alag chal raha hai tera bhi (Are you playing video games? You are at a different level).” It felt nice to hear these things.”

“I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai too. When he saw my innings like these, he came and told me that the position at which I bat, I can go and change the game. When he became India coach, I went and told him once that when the match is between the 7-14 over stage, please send me out to bat. I have batted in that situation plenty of times for Mumbai Indians. I know how to score runs in that particular situation. My mind was clear and I just went and told him. He agreed and told me to express myself whenever I go out to bat,” Surya added.