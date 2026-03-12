Suryakumar reveals Gambhir’s dressing room speech after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, says ‘Nothing…’

Suryakumar Yadav shares Gautam Gambhir's powerful dressing room words after India's 96 run win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav shared some exciting details about head coach Gautam Gambhir’s motivating speech in the dressing room right after India’s big win in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.



India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad to lift the trophy for a record third time. This also made them the first team ever to win back-to-back T20 World Cups.

Gambhir’s powerful dressing room talk

With the shiny T20 World Cup trophy sitting on the table in the dressing room, Gambhir spoke to the players. He told them clearly what really counts.



“This is the most important thing in our dressing room, nothing else matters. You can win 100 bilateral matches and no one will remember. But they will always remember this trophy,” Gambhir said.



Suryakumar shared this in an interview. He explained how Gambhir’s words hit home – World Cup glory lasts forever, while regular series wins fade away.

Gambhir finally smiled!

Suryakumar also talked about how tough the early games were. “In the first four games we didn’t give him a chance to laugh – but after that I think he was very happy watching this team, because I don’t think any T20 side in India has ever batted like this, scoring 250, 256, chasing well. I think after the final he smiled the most,” the Indian cricket team captain said.



The team put up massive totals and chased brilliantly throughout the tournament, which made Gambhir super proud and happy.

Winning back-to-back feels amazing

Suryakumar was thrilled about India defending the title successfully.



“It feels great, winning in back-to-back,” he said.

Smart planning and team spirit

In an exclusive chat with the ICC, Suryakumar opened up about how well-prepared the team was.



“We knew that this tournament was going to happen in India, so our preparations were spot on. We understood how the conditions will be, what we needed to do, how we wanted to play. I think care is the right word, which I felt seeped into this team slowly when the tournament started, thinking about each other, what the team requires at a given point. This was the mantra for this year’s edition,” Yadav said.



The focus on looking after each other and putting the team first helped India play fearless, high-scoring cricket and lift the cup at home.

