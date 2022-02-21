Kolkata: Suryakumar Yadav has been in ominous touch and hence was awarded the man of the series and the player of the match on Sunday after his heroics against West Indies in Kolkata. The Indian middle-order batter smashed a blistering 65 off 31 balls to help India post 184 for five. What stood out in his 31-ball stay was that he hit seven sixes.

After the match, Suryakumar revealed his success mantra. Saying that he wanted to keep things simple, Surya said that he does not mind being a little harsh on himself in the nets. He said not every ball during a net session has to be hit.

“I just try to keep things simple. Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets, don’t hit every ball wildly and have some quality sessions. Excited for the next series,” he said at the post-match presentation.