<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022. "Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav sustained the injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022," IPL said in a statement on Monday. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of TATA IPL 2022</p> <p></p>More details here - <a href="https://t.co/1DchNAPSiY">https://t.co/1DchNAPSiY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/iVmLMBNNVz">pic.twitter.com/iVmLMBNNVz</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1523652959199907842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar Yadav played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>More to Follow</strong>