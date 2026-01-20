This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and others enjoy jungle safari at Pench ahead of New Zealand T20 series
India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and other teammates, enjoyed a jungle safari at Pench Tiger Reserve ahead of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.
India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with four other members of the Indian team, went on a jungle safari at the Pench Tiger Reserve on Monday, just days before the opening match of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.
The first T20I of the series will be played in Nagpur on January 21.
Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and others join the safari
Along with Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, batter Rinku Singh, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi were part of the safari.
The visit was a private outing, and the reserve is located across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, a Madhya Pradesh forest department official confirmed.
Team India players stay in Seoni before leaving for Nagpur
Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director J Deva Prasad said the players arrived in Seoni on Saturday night and stayed at a local resort.
After completing the jungle safari on Monday morning, the Indian players left for Nagpur around noon to prepare for the upcoming T20 series.
Players spot leopards but no tigers during safari
According to forest department officials, the cricketers spotted leopards and other wildlife during the safari, but did not see a tiger.
The players explored the reserve in open jeeps, interacted with fans, posed for photographs, and accepted greetings from visitors.
Wildlife photographer presents special gift to Suryakumar Yadav
Wildlife photographer Rituraj Rahi Jaiswal said that when the players returned to Nagpur, he presented Suryakumar Yadav with an annual calendar featuring photographs of tigers, leopards, and other wildlife from the Pench reserve.
Players share jungle safari moments on social media
The Indian players who visited Pench later shared photos and videos from the jungle safari on their social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of their off-field relaxation.
Suryakumar Yadav and Sachin Tendulkar’s past visits to Pench
An official revealed that Suryakumar Yadav had earlier visited Pench Tiger Reserve on February 15, 2025.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also visited the famous wildlife reserve with his family in 2023. Pench is known for its rich wildlife, including tigers, leopards, chital, and sloth bears.
Focus shifts to T20 series after ODI loss
The three-match ODI series against New Zealand concluded in Indore on Sunday, with India losing the series 2-1.
Attention has now shifted to the five-match T20 series, with the first match scheduled in Nagpur on Wednesday.
TRENDING NOW
Also Read: Rishabh Pant reveals the life lesson that changed his cricket journey, says, â€˜Winningâ€¦â€™