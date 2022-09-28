<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India stalwart Suryakumar Yadav is having a dream run in T20I cricket at the moment. The batter was once again the chief architect of India's win as he slammed a blazing half-century on a tricky pitch to help India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a modest target of 107 runs, Indian batters struggled against Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell. Runs were hard to come by and India were in a spot of bother at 17-2 in the seventh over. On a pitch where batters were struggling to put bat on ball, Surya started his inning with two back-to-back sixes to get the momentum back in India's favour. <p></p> <p></p>Surya remained not out on 50 off 33 balls to take India home. He got good support from KL Rahul, who too played a 51 run knock, to aid in India's win. This was Suryakumar Yadav's second consecutive fifty. Yadav also scored a blazing half-century in the final T20I against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, this match winning knock has helped Surya broke several cricket records. Suryakumar hit three sixes in his 50 run knock which took his tally of sixes in a calendar year to 45, which is a world record. <p></p> <p></p>In addition of hitting most number of sixes in a calendar year for India, Surya also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 689 runs in a calendar year which he achieved in 2018. Surya has scored 732 runs in 2022 which has made him India's highest run getter in a calendar year. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field on a damp Trivandrum wicket. The Indian bowlers breathed fire with the new ball and reduced South Africa to 9/5 before a fighting knock by Keshav Maharaj took South Africa to 106-8.