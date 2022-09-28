New Delhi: India stalwart Suryakumar Yadav is having a dream run in T20I cricket at the moment. The batter was once again the chief architect of India’s win as he slammed a blazing half-century on a tricky pitch to help India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chasing a modest target of 107 runs, Indian batters struggled against Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell. Runs were hard to come by and India were in a spot of bother at 17-2 in the seventh over. On a pitch where batters were struggling to put bat on ball, Surya started his inning with two back-to-back sixes to get the momentum back in India’s favour.

Surya remained not out on 50 off 33 balls to take India home. He got good support from KL Rahul, who too played a 51 run knock, to aid in India’s win. This was Suryakumar Yadav’s second consecutive fifty. Yadav also scored a blazing half-century in the final T20I against Australia.

Meanwhile, this match winning knock has helped Surya broke several cricket records. Suryakumar hit three sixes in his 50 run knock which took his tally of sixes in a calendar year to 45, which is a world record.

In addition of hitting most number of sixes in a calendar year for India, Surya also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 689 runs in a calendar year which he achieved in 2018. Surya has scored 732 runs in 2022 which has made him India’s highest run getter in a calendar year.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field on a damp Trivandrum wicket. The Indian bowlers breathed fire with the new ball and reduced South Africa to 9/5 before a fighting knock by Keshav Maharaj took South Africa to 106-8.