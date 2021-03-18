Suryakumar Yadav made full use of the big opportunity on Thursday after getting picked in the playing XI for the fourth T20I against England. Suryakumar slammed a fifty in his first innings to slam a fifty on his first innings. He took 28 balls to reach the milestone.

Suryakumar, who replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, was promoted to bat at no 3 over skipper Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Surya became the third Indian to score a 50 plus score on the first T20I innings as the other two batters on the list are Ajinkya Rahane and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar, who made his debut for India in the 2nd T20I against England, didn’t get a chance to bat in the game as the hosts registered a comfortable 7-wicket win. Surya was dropped from the third game to make way for experienced opener Rohit Sharma.

The 30-year-old announced his arrival at the international stage with a six. The stylish batsman played a pull shot against Jofra Archer to slam a maximum.

The Mumbaikar also became the first Indian to slam a six on his first ball of T20I cricket among the Test cricket nation.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors currently lead the series 2-1 and are one win away from sealing a series win.

Indian opener KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed to score big once again in the series and score 14 and 12 runs respectively. While skipper Virat Kohli also fell cheaply and score just 1 run before getting stumped on Adil Rashid’s delivery.