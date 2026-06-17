Suryakumar Yadav to leave Mumbai Indians? Robin Uthappa predicts shock KKR return and Gautam Gambhir reunion

A surprising IPL prediction from a former Kolkata Knight Riders player has sparked fresh discussion about one of India’s biggest T20 stars and his future in franchise cricket. The former batter believes a dramatic return to a familiar franchise could be on the cards, along with a reunion that many fans would love to see in the coming years.

The comments come at a time when questions are being asked about the player’s future after a difficult few months in both international and franchise cricket.

Robin Uthappa predicts KKR return for Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking on the CommBoxTV YouTube channel, former India batter Robin Uthappa suggested that Suryakumar Yadav could eventually find his way back to Kolkata Knight Riders.

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“From Surya’s point of view, he might go to KKR,” Uthappa said.

The prediction arrives amid growing speculation surrounding Suryakumar’s future. The Mumbai Indians star recently found himself out of India’s plans for upcoming assignments against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, despite captaining the team to a historic T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year.

His struggles during IPL 2026 have also led to increased debate about what comes next in his career.

Transfer speculation driven by social media activity

Transfer talk regarding Suryakumar gathered steam when supporters observed that he had unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram just before re-following the franchise.

While there has been no official suggestion of a move, the occurrence has ignited considerable speculation that the seasoned batter might be considering a fresh challenge ahead of the forthcoming IPL cycle.

For KKR, a player of Suryakumar’s experience might be an alluring prospect as the franchise seeks to bounce back from a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign.

Uthappa sees Gambhir-Surya reunion at KKR

Uthappa went a step further and predicted a future reunion between Suryakumar and current India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

According to the former wicketkeeper-batter, Gambhir could return to Kolkata Knight Riders in a mentoring or coaching role once his stint with the Indian team concludes after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“It rekindles the idea that once Gautam Gambhir finishes his stint with the Indian team, he probably goes back into KKR as a mentor or coach. And Surya fits into that as captain with Gambhir as the mentor again,” he added.

The pair already share a successful history. Suryakumar played under Gambhir during his first spell with KKR and established himself as one of the team’s most dependable batters. Gambhir also handed him greater leadership responsibilities by naming him vice-captain during his time at the franchise.

Can Suryakumar still play for many more years?

Despite recent setbacks, Uthappa believes Suryakumar still has plenty of cricket left in him.

“Surya will play until he is 40, unless he is marred by terrible form and the Midas touch is just over.”

However, he admitted that earning a place back in India’s T20 setup may not be straightforward.

“Returning to the Indian side is going to be hard for Surya. He won’t get A cricket at his age, so he won’t get to play on the Australian wickets where the 2028 T20 World Cup will be played.”

For now, there is no indication that Suryakumar is set to leave Mumbai Indians, but Uthappa’s comments have certainly added fuel to the conversation.

A potential return to Kolkata Knight Riders, combined with the prospect of working alongside Gambhir once again, would be a storyline that excites KKR supporters. Whether it stays just a prediction or eventually happens is for time to tell.