Mount Maunganui: Suryakumar Yadav’s astonishing century knock helped Team India record 65 runs victory over Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the second T20I played at the Bay Oval. Team India has gained a 1-0 lead over the host Kiwis in the series after the Wellington T20I ended up being washed out due to rain.

Surya is currently at peak of his career and is giving stellar performances in each match. His arsenal of shots is the most exciting thing currently in the cricketing world. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 and smashed a thunderous century in his first match out of T20 World Cup.

He is currently the number 1 T20I batter and the year 2022 has been his year. However, despite the stellar 2022, Surya is most likely to miss out on breaking the records of Virat Kohli and Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan. He has scored 1454 T20 runs in 38 matches including the IPL and 1151 runs in 30 T20Is this year with an average of 47.95 and is currently the highest run-scorer of the year.

Virat Kohli scored 1614 in 31 matches during his 2016 and Surya is short by 160 runs to this milestone. Although, it is not impossible but scoring 160 runs in a single match is a really difficult task. The third T20I against New Zealand is the final T20I for Team India this year. The situation would have been different if the first match didn’t wash out and the Men in Blue played the final in either Asia Cup or T20 World Cup 2022.

Another record that Suryakumar Yadav would be eyeing belongs to Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan had the most T20I runs in a calendar year. Surya needs 175 runs more for this milestone and it seems far away from his reach for now. Although, despite this Surya has proved himself to be the best T20I batter in the game currently.