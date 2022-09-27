Thiruvananthapuram: After winning the T20I series against Australia in Hyderabad, Team India arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to kick off their limited-overs tour vs South Africa. They would first play three T20Is starting from Wednesday in the Greenfield Stadium.

The Indian Cricket team received a rousing welcome from the hundreds of fans who were waiting outside Thiruvananthapuram airport. They flocked the streets as Rohit Sharma and Co made it from the airport to the stadium. Many chanted Sanju Samson’s name, the local hero after he was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad.

Surya Kumar Yadav to please the local crowd took out the picture of their local hero and showed it to the fans. As soon as they saw the picture of Sanju Samson on Surya’s phone the crowd got excited and their cheering got louder.

Sanju Samson’s omission from the World Cup and T20I squad did cause a ruckus among the fans, who were furious with BCCI. However, Sanju Samson would be making his likely return to the international team in the ODI series and might also be the deputy in command.

Team India’s B Team would be competing in the ODIs with Proteas while the players part of the World Cup squad would be traveling for Australia as soon as the T20I series end.