Ahead of the first ODI against England, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman – claiming that it is tough – weighed in on the Shreyas Iyer vs Suryakumar Yadav debate. Laxman feels he would pick Iyer in the playing XI over Surya. Laxman said that he would go with Iyer because the Delhi Capitals skipper has been authoritative and dominant in his approach at No 4 and No 6, whereas Surya has just played a couple of knocks.

“I feel Shreyas Iyer will be my pick ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Because we just can’t rely on one or two innings and we cannot really discount Shreyas Iyer’s performances in international cricket,” said Laxman while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 6. He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go. Because we know that he is ideally suited for No. 4. He has done so well in both, one-dayers and T20Is in that position,” Laxman added further.

Clarifying his point, Laxman said that SKY – who hit a fifty during his first outing with the bat in T20I – would not make the playing XI because there are other players better than him.

“Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket,” Laxman on Surya not making playing XI.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rohit Sharma would open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan.