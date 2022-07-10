Suryakumar Yadav’s Blazing Century Sets Twitter On Fire, Fans Call Him GOAT

Nottingham: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav once again proved his class and stroked a magnificent century to set up India for a historic win. Yadav went on to score a century off just 48 balls. He along with Shreyas Iyer (28) stitched a partnership of 119 of just 62 balls to set up India for a record win. Yadav’s batting masterclass came at a time when India were staring at a massive defeat. At 31-3, after losing the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Yadav came in and played some crisp shots, getting India back in the game.

India is chasing a massive target of 215 runs if they go on to win this game, this will be their highest chase in T20 cricket, all because of Suryakumar Yadav. They need 50 runs to win in 20 balls at the time of writing. India have lost Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik and all hopes now rest on Suryakumar Yadav.

Indian player to have scored Hundred batting at No.4 in T20I Internationals: KL Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav. Siddharth Sidd Dash (@Debasis03937573) July 10, 2022

This has to be one of the best centuries by an Indian across all formats!! Sheer Class!! What a player!! Complete joy to watch.#360surya#sky#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/sO2O3FXC3S nikhil murade (@nsp_murade) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier in the game, England posted a mammoth total of 215 on the board. England won the toss and opted to bat for a change. They got off to a brisk start with Jos Buttler and Jason Roy adding 49 runs for the first wicket, Later, Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42) capitalized on the start and helped England post a daunting total.