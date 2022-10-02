Guwahati: There is a lot of buzz about Suryakumar Yadav and the kind of form he has been in T20Is of late. Every time one thinks that Surya can’t better his performance, he comes up with another unbelievable show. South Africa were at the receiving end of another Surya special as he knocked the stuffing out of South Africa’s bowling as he brought up his third consecutive half-century in T20Is in just 18 balls in the second T20I of the three match series.

Surya also scored a fifty off 33 balls in the first T20I on a wicket where every other batter struggled. The No 2 ranked player has been in the form of his life and is making sure to make every inning count. Surya’s knock has put India in a great position to win the T20I series. The Men in Blue are 202/2 in 17.2 overs at the time of writing and are heading towards a record total. Virat Kohli is at the other end, batting on 39 off 22 balls.

With this knock, Surya has become the ninth Indian batter and third-fastest Indian to reach 1000 T20I runs. He also becomes the fastest to reach 1000 runs in terms of balls faced. He scores these runs in 573 balls at a strike rate of 174.

Meanwhile, as soon as Surya reached the fifty, fans went berserk on social media and hailed him as the greatest t20I batter.

