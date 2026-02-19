Suryakumar Yadav’s strong WARNING ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, says…

Suryakumar Yadav reacts to India’s 17-run win over Netherlands, praises Shivam Dube’s 66 and reflects on topping Group A in T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s top batsmen struggled against Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt. But then Shivam Dube came in and smashed a quick 31-ball 66 to lift the team. India finished with 193 for 6 after batting first.

In reply, India bowled well and kept Netherlands to 176 for 7 in 20 overs. This gave India a 17-run win – their fourth win in a row – and they topped Group A.

Suryakumar happy with Team’s progress

“We have ticked a lot of boxes. Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to bat first, went on to score 190. There was a bit of dew, a little challenging for the bowlers but all in all, very happy.“

India were at 69 for 3 after 9 overs when early wickets fell. Dube then attacked strongly in the middle overs.

Suryakumar said these kinds of knocks are very important, especially if the team loses early wickets again later in the tournament.

“We might be in a similar situation (losing early wickets), but it is important for the batters to understand what the responsibility is. We have firepower (later).”

“Contributions coming from every batter. One or two might have a beautiful day, but we need contributions from each and everyone.”

Praise for Shivam Dube’s big knock

He praised Dube’s innings and remembered his earlier good knock.

“When he (Dube) played at Vizag (against NZ), he had another knock. He wanted to get the Player of the Match award that day too but (for India) to get to 190 (tonight), it was amazing.”

Good problem with many bowlers

India used seven bowlers in the match. Suryakumar called it a nice problem to have.

“Sometimes it is a good headache to have. Have a lot of options. On a given day, whatever the wicket demands, they can chip in. Happy with the way things are moving.”

Dube on his innings and approach

Dube said he had to change his normal big-hitting style because of the pitch.

“It was a little tough, this is the situation I love to bat. I was enjoying, although I was under pressure. It was skidding and keeping low. One of the balls spun as well,” Dube said.

“For me, I knew I could hit, but the situation demanded something different. I try to hit boundaries and enjoy hitting sixes. I know all the bowlers are going to bluff me, and are going to bowl slower balls, so I prepared myself.“

Dube added that he wants to keep a high strike rate, but he also thinks about the match situation.

“As (the) captain and (the) coach have told me, I have to keep (the) strike rate high. But it also depends on the situation. Today, I could not keep the strike rate high (immediately). There was something and I thought this is the time I can go now.”

He also talked about getting better at bowling. “Working hard towards bowling. Results are coming. You are going to get hit sometimes, but you will also pick wickets,” he said.

