SUS vs SUR Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground, Hove, August 28 6:30 PM IST Friday

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Hints: English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Lancashire and Durham on Thursday (August 27) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Lancashire posted a mammoth 190/3 courtesy Keaton Jennings’ unbeaten 108 and Alex Davies’ 65. In response, Durham lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 163/7, losing by 27 runs. For Lancashire, Tom Bailey and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each.

SUS vs SUR TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

SUS vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Ben Foakes (c), Rory Burns, Phil Salt, Will Jacks (vc), Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Patel, Gareth Batty, Matt Dunn, Tymal Mills, Will Beer

Sussex vs Surrey Full Squads

SUS: Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitchell Claydon, Harry Finch and George Garton

SUR: Gareth Batty (c), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor, Amar Virdi, Rory Burns, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks and Dan Moriarty

