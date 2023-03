SVD vs UC Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 2:00 AM IST

Best players list of SVD vs UC, Seven Districts Dream11 Team Player List, UAE Champions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

SVD vs UC Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 2:00 AM IST

Sharjah Ramadan T10, SVD vs UC Dream11 Team Prediction, Seven Districts vs UAE Champions

My Dream11 Team SVD vs UC Dream11 Team Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T10 2023: Best players list of SVD vs UC, Seven Districts Dream11 Team Player List, UAE Champions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Seven Districts vs UAE Champions will take place at 01:30 AM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SVD vs UC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali

Batter: Junaid Khan Afridi, Muhammad Usman-III, Banty Nandy, Hafiz Almas(C)

All-rounder: Muhammad Saghir Khan, Rehan Khan, Manish Chouhan

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Irshad Hussain

SVD vs UC Probable XI

SVD: Farman Ali(WK), Junaid Khan Afridi, Raees Ahmed-I, Muhammad Zameer-I, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Hafiz Almas(C), Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Haider-I, Haider Ali-I, Farhan Khan/Ali-Tipu Sultan, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

UC: Haroon Altaf(WK), Muhammad Usman-III(WK), Banty Nandy, Manish Chouhan, Rehan Khan, Shereef Abooucker(C), Wajahat Rasool, Fayyaz Khan, Naseem Gill(WK), Zoaib Haider, Rajesh Moily