Swara Bhaskar Asks Daren Sammy, ''What if Someone Used ‘N Word’ And Said They 'Operated From a Place of Lo

A day after West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy said that he was ‘pleased’ after having a conversation with one of the cricketers about the term ‘kaalu’, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has posed a pertinent question. She asked Sammy if he would be comfortable with the ‘N’ word.

“Dear @darensammy88 if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers . Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially ! #thatsnotcricket @IPL,” the actress tweeted.

Dear @darensammy88 if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially ! #thatsnotcricket @IPL https://t.co/8nbMpwNh6e Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 12, 2020

Sammy was quick to respond to Swara.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change,” his response read.

Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 https://t.co/HeA1Erwby3 Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 12, 2020

Sammy had earlier claimed that he was referred to as ‘Kalu’ by one of his teammates during the IPL, when he was part of the SRH franchise.