Dubai: Virat Kohli-led India thrashed Australia by nine wickets on Wednesday in their second warm-up game. Ahead of the game, ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan had questioned the fact that India was being called title favourites. Talking to BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan had told England were the favourites. Now, it seems he has had a change of mind after yesterday’s game.

He is now calling India favourites and fans feel he is trying to jinx things. Vaughan tweeted: “The way India are playing the warm-up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the #T20WorldCup.”

Vaughan had said, “England for me are the favourites. I don’t know how India get the ‘favourites’ tag in T20 cricket. I just think they’ve been a long way off in the last few tournaments.”

“West Indies and Pakistan will be threats. I wouldn’t write off Pakistan either. New Zealand have high-class players and you know they will come up with strategies to win games,” Vaughan added.

Meanwhile, after wins over England and Australia in the warm-up games in Dubai – they would now play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.