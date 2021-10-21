<strong>Dubai:</strong> Virat Kohli-led India thrashed Australia by nine wickets on Wednesday in their second warm-up game. Ahead of the game, ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan had questioned the fact that India was being called title favourites. Talking to BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan had told England were the favourites. Now, it seems he has had a change of mind after yesterday's game. <p></p> <p></p>He is now calling India favourites and fans feel he is trying to jinx things. Vaughan tweeted: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">The way India are playing the warm-up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the </span><span class="r-18u37iz">#T20WorldCup."</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The way India are playing the warm up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> !!!</p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1450870043894505480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans are trolling him: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We all know this is an attempt to jinx India</p> <p></p> TheSportsRaven (@redraven_tweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/redraven_tweets/status/1450870182151278594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Iska alag hi hai, ek din bolta hai warm-up games are irrelevant &amp; agle din India are favourites now. <a href="https://t.co/LgnwG92Tqs">pic.twitter.com/LgnwG92Tqs</a></p> <p></p> Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricFnatic/status/1450870727192702981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Morning : Non-Favorites <p></p>Evening : Favorites <p></p>These double standards only suits you bc. <a href="https://t.co/XSG9s5DUfR">pic.twitter.com/XSG9s5DUfR</a></p> <p></p> Virat.Kohli (@KohliStan18) <a href="https://twitter.com/KohliStan18/status/1450874680244457472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kitna Doglapan <p></p> <p></p>Abhi kuch Time pehle bola How India are Favourites ab achanak se Favourites ???</p> <p></p> DK (@DarkKnightRised) <a href="https://twitter.com/DarkKnightRised/status/1450871664430833668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan had said, "England for me are the favourites. I don't know how India get the 'favourites' tag in T20 cricket. I just think they've been a long way off in the last few tournaments." <p></p> <p></p>"West Indies and Pakistan will be threats. I wouldn't write off Pakistan either. New Zealand have high-class players and you know they will come up with strategies to win games," Vaughan added. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after wins over England and Australia in the warm-up games in Dubai - they would now play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.