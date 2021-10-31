Dubai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer to have played for India. He is currently the mentor of the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup. The focus has been on every move of Dhoni and that is on expected lines.

Ahead of the do-or-die game against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, Dhoni was seen passing tips to Varun Chakravarthy, who was listening to the former India skipper as a student would. This is not something unusual, young cricketers and even experienced ones look up to Dhoni for inspiration.

Fans are going gaga over the pictures and are reacting on social space:

MS Dhoni is talking to Varun Chakaravarthy about tactics Ah okka matatho dinesh kumar (@dineshkumar1439) October 31, 2021

Virat Kohli is walking out for the toss with the team sheet in his hands. He then hugs Kane Williamson. Two good friends out there. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is talking to Varun Chakaravarthy about tactics. Rishabh Pant feels the middle of the pitch with his hands. Arjun (@SpY_Offcl) October 31, 2021

Chakravarthy has been in top form in the IPL and that is what helped him find a spot in the squad. He would be the X-factor for India and hopes would be high from him. He surely is getting all the advice from the right person.