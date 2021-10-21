Dubai: Things look good in the Indian dressing-room ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side has won both their warm-up games in convincing style and look hot favourites heading into the marquee tournament.

The Indian cricketing stars were seen taking to the ‘Dologna Candy’ challenge from Netflix’s popular web series ‘Squid Game’. The challenge is about making the candy without breaking it. If it breaks, the person is killed.

Rohit Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul were seen taking part in the challenge that is trending nowadays. Rohit and Shami were the only ones who succeeded as they patiently manage to cut out the shapes from the candies with surgical precision.

Here is the video that is already going viral:

India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. That is the biggest clash of the cricketing calender year.