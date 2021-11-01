Dubai: It was not the best of days for Virat Kohli and Co on Sunday in Dubai against New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led side maintained its dominance over India as they cruised to an eight-wicket win. After two humiliating losses, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag has stated the only positive for the side. As per Sehwag, Hardik Pandya’s bowling was a big plus for India.

Sehwag said while reflecting on India’s loss against New Zealand on Cricbuzz: “The only positive for India was that Pandya bowled. But it really won’t matter whether he bowls or not or even doesn’t play in the next few games.”

Earlier, India found themselves in trouble after Williamson won the all-important toss and asked India to bat. All India could score was 110, which did not seem to hurt New Zealand, who cruised to a win and kept their semis hopes alive.

“Quite bizarre. To be very honest and brutal upfront, I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“With the ball, I mean, obviously we didn’t have much to play with, but we were just not brave enough with our body language when we entered the field, and New Zealand had better intensity, better body language, and they created pressure on us from the first over onwards, really, and continued that through the innings,” he added.

India now takes on Afghanistan, which has been a team in form. For Kohli and Co, Afghanistan would be no pushovers. India needs to win their next three games and by big margins to stand a chance of making it through.