New Delhi: With a little over a month to go for the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra picked the four semi-finalists for the global tournament. The mega ICC event is slated to be played between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Chopra feels India would make the last four along with West Indies, Pakistan, and England. He made the prediction during a question-answer session on Twitter when a fan asked him to pick his semifinalists for the T20 World Cup.

India Pakistan England West Indies https://t.co/Ewsj5Sf4hV Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, England and West Indies are in Group 1 of the Super 12 while India and Pakistan are pitted in Group 2. It is interesting to note that Australia will not make the semis according to the former India opener.

With India featuring five spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravichandran Ashwin – Chopra was asked by another fan about the tweakers he would pick in the final XI. Chopra reckoned Jadeja and Ashwin are certainties while he believes there could be a toss-up between Chahar and Varun.

India and Pakistan open their campaign with an epic face-off on October 24. Both sides would like to get off to a winning start. This will be the first time both teams will lock horns since their ICC World Cup 2019 match-up in England. Pakistan has never defeated India at the World Cup stage and they would like to change that.