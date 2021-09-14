<strong>New Delhi:</strong> With a little over a month to go for the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra picked the four semi-finalists for the global tournament. The mega ICC event is slated to be played between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman. <p></p> <p></p>Chopra feels India would make the last four along with West Indies, Pakistan, and England. He made the prediction during a question-answer session on Twitter when a fan asked him to pick his semifinalists for the T20 World Cup. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India</p> <p></p>Pakistan <p></p> <p></p>England <p></p> <p></p>West Indies <a href="https://t.co/Ewsj5Sf4hV">https://t.co/Ewsj5Sf4hV</a> <p></p> <p></p>Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1437624984323563520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>Meanwhile, England and West Indies are in Group 1 of the Super 12 while India and Pakistan are pitted in Group 2. It is interesting to note that Australia will not make the semis according to the former India opener. <p></p> <p></p>With India featuring five spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravichandran Ashwin - Chopra was asked by another fan about the tweakers he would pick in the final XI. Chopra reckoned Jadeja and Ashwin are certainties while he believes there could be a toss-up between Chahar and Varun. <p></p> <p></p>India and Pakistan open their campaign with an epic face-off on October 24. Both sides would like to get off to a winning start. This will be the first time both teams will lock horns since their ICC World Cup 2019 match-up in England. Pakistan has never defeated India at the World Cup stage and they would like to change that.