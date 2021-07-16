New Delhi: With not much time left to go for the T20 World Cup in Oman, on Friday, the draws would be announced. All eyes would be on the draw India and Pakistan get. Fans of both nations would be hoping that the arch-rivals face-off in the world event. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah would attend the event in Oman. The duo would be accompanied by ICC officials.

The event is expected to start at 3:30 PM IST. Only the draws are expected to be announced today, fans would have to wait for the schedule which is likely to be revealed soon. Reports suggest that the first round of the tournament is going to see the qualifying event take place where four of the eight teams will book their spot for the main event.

A total of eight teams have already qualified for the main round while four more will join them from the qualifiers, making it a total of 12.

The teams looking to make it to the main event are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea. Only four teams will make it to the main event.

The event was initially slated to be held in India, but due to the pandemic situation in the country, it has been shifted to Oman. BCCI will still have all the hosting rights. The marquee event is scheduled to begin on September 17 in UAE and Oman.

Meanwhile, the suspended IPL will also be completed after India’s tour of England. The remaining 31 matches are set to be played in UAE.