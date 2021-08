T20 World Cup 2021 Full Schedule: India to play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

Dubai: The schedule for the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is out and the big talking point is India versus Pakistan match. The Virat Kohli-led side plays their tournament opener on October 14 against Pakistan. It is expected to be a high-octane game. The first game of the tournament would see hosts Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in a Group B encounter of Round 1 on October 17. Scotland would take on Bangladesh in the second match of the opening day.