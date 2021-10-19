New Delhi: Team India's mentor MS Dhoni and West Indies opener Chris Gayle were seen sharing a light moment in Dubai as the Super 12 teams get ready for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India defeated England by seven-wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter after the match to share a picture of Dhoni chatting with Gayle. <p></p> <p></p>"Two legends. One memorable moment. When @msdhoni &amp; @henrygayle caught up. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup," the Indian cricket board captioned the picture. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two legends &#x1f64c; <p></p>One memorable moment &#x1f44f;</p> <p></p>When <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/henrygayle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@henrygayle</a> caught up. &#x1f44d; &#x1f44d;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/mBOyJ3oe2K">pic.twitter.com/mBOyJ3oe2K</a> <p></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1450159940987863042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>West Indies Cricket, too, shared a series of photos on social media featuring MSD, Dwayne Bravo, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Gayle and former South African pacer Dale Steyn. <p></p> <p></p>Another picture featured India coach Ravi Shastri with Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden and West Indies coach Phil Simmons. <p></p> <p></p>The collage was captioned: "Nothing but good vibes &amp; smiles in Dubai." <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, brilliant fifties by Ishan Kishan (70) and KL Rahul (51) helped India thrash England by seven wickets in their warm-up match on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>The Virat Kohli-led side will play their second warm-up game against Australia on October 20.