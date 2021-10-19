New Delhi: Team India’s mentor MS Dhoni and West Indies opener Chris Gayle were seen sharing a light moment in Dubai as the Super 12 teams get ready for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India defeated England by seven-wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter after the match to share a picture of Dhoni chatting with Gayle.

“Two legends. One memorable moment. When @msdhoni & @henrygayle caught up. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup,” the Indian cricket board captioned the picture.

West Indies Cricket, too, shared a series of photos on social media featuring MSD, Dwayne Bravo, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Gayle and former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Another picture featured India coach Ravi Shastri with Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden and West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

The collage was captioned: “Nothing but good vibes & smiles in Dubai.”

Earlier, brilliant fifties by Ishan Kishan (70) and KL Rahul (51) helped India thrash England by seven wickets in their warm-up match on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led side will play their second warm-up game against Australia on October 20.