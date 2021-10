T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli Could Bowl a Over or Two: Ajit Agarkar Offers Interesting Solution to Cove

Dubai: Ahead of the do-or-die game against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, ex-India cricketer Ajit Agarkar offered an interesting suggestion that could give cover to Hardik Pandya’s inability to bowl four overs. Agarkar feels if India skipper and the premier batter of the side Kohli can chip in with an over or two – it would help tackle the bowling balance.

“Maybe if Kohli bowls one or two overs in between then that would be the best possible solution for India as of now. There is a question mark now how much Hardik can deliver as a bowler,” Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo.

The ex-India allrounder also felt asking Hardik to bowl could be a risky option as he has not been at it over the past few months. “He hasn’t bowled in the last couple of months. And as a bowler, I know how difficult it is to come and bowl during a match situation. So I feel this shouldn’t happen where a bowler isn’t fully fit and that costs you the game. And the bowler won’t be at fault here. So it will be a risky option expecting the bowler, who has been out for so many months, to perform after only two days of practice,” he added.

With Pakistan winning three games on the trot and almost sealing a semi-final spot, only one other team from Group 2 can qualify for the next stage. With Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland being the other sides in the group, many believe either India or New Zealand can go through the semis. Hence, this game is also seen as a virtual knock-out by many.