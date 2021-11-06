Dubai: India captain Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were among those who interacted with Scotland players after India’s thumping eight-wicket win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before opener KL Rahul and vice-captain Rohit’s firing knock helped India gunned down the meagre 86-run target with 81 balls to spare. Yes, you read that right. Courtesy this huge win, Team India kept their chances alive of advancing to the semifinal of T20 World Cup in UAE.

As soon as the match got over, Team India cricketers, including skipper Kohli and his deputy Rohit paid paid a surprise visit to the Scotland dressing room. Cricket Scotland posted multiple photographs on their official Twitter handle where the players from both teams were seen interacting after the lopsided Super 12 game in Dubai. CSO also thanked Kohli and called the experience “priceless” for their young cricketers who are eager to make a mark in international cricket.

The gulf between India and Scotland in pretty much every department was evident and was on full display. But to describe the events with only cricketing parlance that unfolded on Friday would be an injustice to Scotland, whose cricket board’s yearly revenue is less than what the Indian board earns in one match.

“Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time,” Scotland said in a tweet.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

Earlier, at the end of India vs Scotland match, the Scottish players gathered around India opener KL Rahul for a chat. Only minutes ago, the 29-year-old had bludgeoned an 18-ball half-century. Rahul shared his experience of playing at the top level against some of the best in the business.

Notably, Pakistan players had visited Namibia’s dressing room and congratulated players from the associate nation for putting up a stiff fight against them earlier in T20 World Cup 2021.

Coming back to the game, Chasing 86, India got off to a blistering start as the openers Rohit-Rahul registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing T20 World Cup. India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better go ahead of Afghanistan’s net-run rate but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

“We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn’t want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if we play naturally, runs will come quickly,” said Kohli after the win over Scotland.