Dubai: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is hopeful of bowling against India in the next warm-up match on Wednesday after confirming that his hamstring is on the path of recovery and expects to regain full match fitness ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup scheduled to start on October 23, Saturday in UAE and Oman.

Stoinis was not part of Australia’s T20 tour of West Indies and Bangladesh owing to his hamstring injury that the allrounder picked up in the IPL 2021. After spending around three weeks on the sidelines trying to recover from the injury, the Australian all-rounder came back into the Delhi Capitals side for the playoff match against Kolkata that knocked his team out of the tournament.

The all-rounder scored 28 from 23 balls in Australia’s three-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi, but he didn’t bowl.

“The hammy is good and it’s tracking pretty well. It feels like it’s on the right track and it’s ready to go. I’ll probably bowl in that next game,” Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Stoinis’s bowling would be a boost for Australia and will provide the required balance to their team.

“I think it’s a good start. We obviously haven’t played together for a while, so that was nice to firstly get a win, but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack,” the cricketer said about the opening practice match.

Australia, who haven’t won a title yet, will face India in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

