T20 World Cup 2022: Adam Zampa Tests Covid-Positive Ahead Of AUS vs SL Clash

Perth: Aaron Finch-led Aussie side has taken a huge a blow ahead of their clash with the current Asian Champions Sri Lanka. Their ace spinner, Adam Zampa has been tested positive for covid-19. However, as per the new guidelines player tested positive for covid-19 can still take part in the match. Ireland’s all-rounder George Dockrell was the first player of T20 World Cup 2022 to test covid positive.