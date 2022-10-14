New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team has added more experience to their batting line-up for the T20 World Cup as spinner Usman Qadir is ruled out of the squad. They have made a change to their squad at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with experienced batter Fakhar Zaman promoted into the 15-player squad for leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

The veteran left-hander batter Fakhar Zaman hurt his knee while fielding in the final of last month’s Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka and was only initially named in the travelling reserves for the four-week tournament scheduled to be held in Australia.

But selectors have opted to bolster their batting, with Zaman now included in the final 15 and in line to play against India in Pakistan’s first match at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23.

Zaman only managed 96 runs from six innings at the Asia Cup, but the 32-year-old did hit an impressive half-century against Hong Kong during an early group match. He also has 71 T20I caps to his name for Pakistan and provides the Asian side with another option to use in their middle order.

Qadir hadn’t played for Pakistan since he hurt his thumb while fielding during the fourth T20I against England last month and the 29-year-old is yet to fully recover.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

(ICC)