Australia: The Group A of T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage has been the perfect example of the Underdog story. UAE’s last over victory against Namibia provided the first 2 teams that qualified from group stage to super 12. David Wiese fought till the very end but could not save their spot in the super 12.

Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify for super 12 from Group A after defeating the Netherlands in a thriller. However, Netherlands’ hopes were still alive and were in the hands of the UAE.

UAE lost both their first matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka and an upset against Namibia was really hard. However, they clinched in a final over victory and helped the Netherlands qualify for the super 12.

Namibia pulled off a huge upset after defeating the Asian Champions in the first match of the Group A stage and it was expected that they would be one of the teams to qualify for super 12.

Their loss to the Netherlands came in a really close match and they, unfortunately, choked in the match against UAE.

The Netherlands has now joined the super 12 Group 1 with India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh. They would be joined by the team finishing on top at Group B.

Sri Lanka joined group 1 of the super 12 with the host Aussies, New Zealand, England, and Afghanistan and would be joined by the team finishing second in group B.

The Group B scenario is quite simple as all teams have won one match and lost one match. So, whoever wins the remaining two matches would qualify for the super 12 stage and the net run rate won’t be that big a factor.