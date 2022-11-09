New Delhi: India will start as favourites when they take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Both India and England are aiming for their third summit clash entry into the coveted tournament.

India started on a huge note beating Pakistan in their lung opener. Thereafter, the Men in Blue have won against Netherlands, lost to South Africa before beating Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to finish on Group 1 top in the Super 12 stage.

On the other hand, England defeated defending champions Australia in the first game. However, Ireland stunned England once again at the world stage winning by five runs via the DLS method. Shared spoils with Afghanistan in their next due to rain before winning against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to set a semifinal date with the 2007 champions.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Head-To-Head

Ahead of the big semifinal, Rohit Sharma’s India hold the edge over England. In three T20 World Cup games between the two teams, India took the honours twice while England won once. Interestingly, in both India wins, the Men in Blue batted first.

As far as playing at Adelaide Oval is concerned, India boast a great track record at the venue posting 180-plus totals on both occasions en route to their wins against Australia and Bangladesh. India batted first in both matches.

Toss will be big factor at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday as three games have been won by the teams batting first in the T20 World Cup 2022. England have played only one T20I in Adelaide winning by one wicket against Australia.

India and England have played in the World Cup semifinals twice so far with both teams winning once each. India defeated England by six wickets in the 1983 edition. England turned the tables four years later winning the game by 35 runs.