Sydney: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is preparing for their second super 12 match as they prepare to face Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue are really confident after a thrilling final ball victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match at Melbourne.

However, there is huge threat looming over their match against the Dutch side. Sydney has been hit by an unexpected rain storm. The match was expecting showers from the beginning but it was not as big of a threat to the match.

If the storm doesn’t pass by the clash between the Men n Blue and Dutch would join the list of matches ending up washed out. It is currently raining in Sydney with Precipitation being high up to 75%. The temperature has fallen down to 16 degree Celsius.

The same threat is looming over the first match day of the day between South Africa and Bangladesh. The storm is a bigger problem for the Proteas side as their first match against Zimbabwe ended up being washed out too. Their run for the semi-finals spot would be almost impossible if this one ended up being washed out too.

IND vs NED Squad

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover