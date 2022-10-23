T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Irfan Pathan Shares His Playing XI For India vs Pakistan – Some Big Names Missing
Irfan Pathan has named his playing 11 for the upcoming blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan has named his playing 11 for the upcoming blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

He picked three pacers and didn’t give chance to some top players including Rishabh Pant. “1) Rohit 2) Rahul 3) Virat 4) Sky 5) Hardik 6) DK 7) Akshar 8) Bhuvi 9) Shami 10) Arshdeep 11) Chahal. I will be tempted to play Hooda as 6th bowler whenever I can get a chance. What’s your 11 ? #INDvPAK,” he tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what kind of playing 11Indian captain Rohit Sharma selects for the match.