Hobart: Ireland defeated Scotland in a thrilling contest by 6 wickets to secure their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022. Curtis Campher’s blazing knock of 72 of just 32 balls lead the Irish to an astonishing finish in this contest against Berrington’s Scotland Team.

The match witnessed some exciting and coincidental events. MA Jones recorded the highest individual score by a Scottish batter in the T20 World Cup. The previous record was held by Scottish skipper Richie Berrington.

Richie Berrington scored 70 runs against PNG at Al Amerat on 19th October 2021 and Jones broke this record exactly after a year on 19th October 2022.

MA Jones has overwritten another T20 World Cup record of his team’s skipper Berrington. He smashed four sixes in an innings and surpassed Berrington’s record of three sixes in an innings, which was the highest individual boundary six record by a Scottish batter in a single innings during the T20 World Cup. This record got after exactly a year too.

Campher and Dockrell’s unbeaten 119 runs partnership in the match is the only second occasion when a pair recorded a three-figure 5th wicket partnership in T20 World Cup.

The first happened during the inaugural edition back in 2007 at Johannesburg in a game between Pakistan and Australia. Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik were the pair back then and they too joined unbeaten 119 runs. Records like these are no less than miracle.

Scotland defeated West Indies in their first match and Ireland lost their first match to Zimbabwe. Now all teams in this group have secured one win and one loss. The final round of Group B would be really exciting cause the winner would get their spot fixed in the super 12.