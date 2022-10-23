Melbourne:

The atmosphere is always electrifying when the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are colliding against each other on the biggest stage of all, ICC World Cup tournament. Melbourne Cricket ground is hosting the T20 World Cup super 12 clashes between India and Pakistan.

The whole crowd was singing the Indian national anthem and the voices of thousands of Indians just filled the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Tricolour flags were everywhere, it was a sight as if the match was happening in India, not in Melbourne, Australia. The exclusive video from cricket country received from Sidhant Mamtany’s reports who is in MCG, we can see thousand of fans singing national anthem in a complete sync.