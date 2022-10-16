Geelong: What a start this has been to the T20 World Cup as Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka have been stunned by Namibia who picked up a massive win by 55 runs in the T20 World Cup qualifiers’ opener. The Namibian bowlers were on fire and bowled out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs as Sri Lanka looked to chase 164. Namibia was put under pressure many a times during the match but they kept on coming back and fetched a deserved win.

Nambia were reduced to 35/3 in the powerplay before Lofie-Eaton and Stephan Bard stitched a 41 run partnership to revive the innings. Namibia was once again in trouble at 93-6 but the team didn’t give up easily as Jan Frylinck and JJ Smith smashed Sri Lanka bowlers to all corners of the park as the team reached a solid 163/7. Flylinck scored 44 in 28 balls while Smith made 31 off 16.

Sri Lanka got off to a horrible start as they lost the top three wickets for 21 runs. The wickets kept on tumbling as Sri Lanka were stunned by the outstanding bowling of the Namibian bowlers. Only for a brief period, Sri Lanka looked threatening, when Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka were in the middle and were scoring freely but once the 35 run partnership was broken, the team fell like a pack of cards.

This is a disastrous start for Sri Lanka and now they will have to beat Netherlands and UAE to reach the Super 12.