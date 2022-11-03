Adelaide: India defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling match at Adelaide to significantly boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh had the match under control after Litton Das gave them an electrifying start. At 66/0 in 7 overs, Bangladesh were cruising towards the target when the match was interrupted due to rain.

When the match resumed, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. However, the tides turned soon after the resumption as Litton Das was run-out in the first over after the break. Bangladesh collapsed under pressure after Das’ wicket and India won the match by five runs.

Meanwhile, post Bangladesh’s defeat, batter Nurul Hasan made a controversial statement and accused Virat Kohli for fake fielding. The incident he was pointing to took place in the seventh over. Litton Das played a ball towards deep off-side off Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh collected the ball and threw it towards the keeper. Virat Kohli, who was fielding at point, faked a throw as the ball went past him. The incident went unnoticed as neither on-field umpires nor batters Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto complained of it.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” said Nurul Hasan to the reporters after the match.

As per cricket’s law 41.5, any deliberate attempt to distract, deceive or obstruct the batter is against the rules of the game and the umpire, if they found that the incident in question, breach the rules, can slap the fielding team with five penalty runs while declaring the delivery as dead ball.