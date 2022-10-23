Melbourne: Rohit Sharma-led Team India restricted Pakistan on 159 runs at the loss of 8 wickets after winning the toss and inviting Babar Azam’s Pakistan side to bat first. The match is providing with many moments that are going viral over the internet be it Rohit’s emotional reaction during the national anthem or the Indian crowd taking over Melbourne Cricket Ground with tricolour flags and Indian national anthem.

Team India have a target of 160 in front of them. The task won’t be easy considering the Pakistan’s pace bowling attack.

There was another moment which is going viral all over the internet and it is of fans teasing Rishabh Pant by the name of renowned Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Rishabh Pant was not part of the Indian playing 11 competing against Pakistan as Dinesh Karthik took the role of man behind the wickets.

During the match Rishabh Pant was at the boundary lane talking to Arshdeep Singh. the crowd at the sight of Rishabh Pant started chanting “Urvashi Urvashi”

Rishabh Pant did not say anything in the beginning but after a few seconds he was visibly addressing to the fans. However, it was not audible what he was actually saying. The crowd burst into laughter with his reaction and the chanting just increased more.

The controversy between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant has been quite a big thing for the Indian Cricket fans. They never miss an opportunity to tease both celebrities.