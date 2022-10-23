<strong>Melbourne: </strong>Team India got a tough start in their chase of 160 runs against Pakistan after losing both their openers early in the powerplay. This is a second time the opening duo of Rohit-Rahul has failed to provide the Indian team with a start in the World Cup match against Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>Both batters are getting trolled badly after their dismissal in the crucial match. Team India following their wicket lost Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel early too are in a tough spot. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Indian Openers: KL Rahul &amp; Rohit Sharma in Important matches <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/HUOSQUO8KF">pic.twitter.com/HUOSQUO8KF</a></p> <p></p> Ted (@SavageClown666) <a href="https://twitter.com/SavageClown666/status/1584131095876210688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Le Gaya le gaya Rohit?? <p></p>Le gaya le gaya KL ??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rohit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rohit</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaVsPak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaVsPak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iQOOGameOfFones?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iQOOGameOfFones</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iQOO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iQOO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iQOOMegaGiveaway?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iQOOMegaGiveaway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IqooInd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IqooInd</a> <p></p>Tag <a href="https://twitter.com/mysterioussu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mysterioussu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VaibhvWrites?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VaibhvWrites</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/im_piyushO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@im_piyushO</a> <a href="https://t.co/PQzobO8HdU">pic.twitter.com/PQzobO8HdU</a></p> <p></p> Shiv Yadav ? (@y_shivv) <a href="https://twitter.com/y_shivv/status/1584131123546030080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="qme"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvsPak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvsPak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul</a> <a href="https://t.co/X3Pr0reykq">pic.twitter.com/X3Pr0reykq</a></p> <p></p> Vivek Kamboj (@VivekKamboj09) <a href="https://twitter.com/VivekKamboj09/status/1584131500169375744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sunil Shetty to Atithya <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvsPak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvsPak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul</a> <a href="https://t.co/o6ZNPu1o8H">pic.twitter.com/o6ZNPu1o8H</a></p> <p></p> (@SarcasticCowboy) <a href="https://twitter.com/SarcasticCowboy/status/1584131508503076864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Kl Rahul and Rohit in important match <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/l3fgTPyiZX">pic.twitter.com/l3fgTPyiZX</a></p> <p></p> Mayank Rai (@R71077575) <a href="https://twitter.com/R71077575/status/1584131539981721600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvsSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvsSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/8X6a6LsXQL">pic.twitter.com/8X6a6LsXQL</a></p> <p></p> Aditya (@fernandes_hater) <a href="https://twitter.com/fernandes_hater/status/1584130766115852289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">"World Cup mai orange cap nahi hota" <p></p> <p></p>KL Rahul: <a href="https://t.co/V8pVbuJzcu">pic.twitter.com/V8pVbuJzcu</a></p> <p></p> Anuj Tripathi (@depressedsebfan) <a href="https://twitter.com/depressedsebfan/status/1584130775703703553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>